SEATTLE (AP)Jordan Morris scored his league-leading third goal of the season and Stefan Frei posted his second straight clean sheet to spark the Seattle Sounders to a 2–0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Morris, who last week became the first player to score two goals in his first match of the season three different times, gave the Sounders (2-0-0) a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. Alex Roldan had an assist on the score. Roldan picked up his second assist on a goal by Héber in the 58th minute.

Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) was trying to open with back-to-back victories for only the fourth time in franchise history. Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in its opener, extending its record streak to 14 straight openers without a loss. RSL has just two wins in its last 17 visits to Seattle.

The Sounders routed the Colorado Rapids in their first game 4-0. It marked the fifth time Seattle has won an opener by three or more goals, matching a record set by the Columbus Crew.

The Sounders outshot Real Salt Lake 19-7 with an 8-2 edge in shots on goal.

Frei finished with two saves for the Sounders. Zac MacMath saved five shots for RSL.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Sounders visit Cincinnati and RSL hosts Austin.