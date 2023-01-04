BALTIMORE (AP)Malik Miller scored 28 points to help Morgan State defeat Goucher 89-52 on Wednesday night.

Miller had 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (6-8). Isaiah Burke scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Will Thomas went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

John Dixon and Onterio Miller each scored 13 points for Goucher.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.