BALTIMORE (AP)Will Thomas scored 27 points as Morgan State beat Norfolk State 77-71 on Monday night.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds for the Bears (11-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Burke scored 21 points and added three steals. Kameron Hobbs shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Spartans (13-7, 3-2) were led in scoring by Kris Bankston, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Joe Bryant Jr. added 12 points and four assists for Norfolk State. In addition, Caheim Brown finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.