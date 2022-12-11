MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Alex Gross scored 13 points as Morehead State beat East Tennessee State 61-57 on Sunday.

Gross had eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Drew Thelwell was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Jake Wolfe recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Drew Thelwell and Mark Freeman also had nine each.

The Buccaneers (4-6) were led by Jordan King, who recorded 13 points. Josh Taylor added 10 points and two blocks for East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.