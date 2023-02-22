CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Kalil Thomas’ 20 points helped Morehead State defeat Eastern Illinois 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Thomas also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (20-10, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Branden Maughmer scored 12 points, going 5 of 11 (2 for 4 from distance). Jake Wolfe was 4-of-10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Kinyon Hodges finished with 17 points for the Panthers (9-21, 5-12). Sincere Malone added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Kyle Carlesimo finished with 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday in their regular-season finales. Morehead State hosts UT Martin while Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee Tech.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.