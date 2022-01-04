Morant’s strong finish sends Grizzlies to sixth straight win

CLEVELAND (AP)Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead basket, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon Goodwin and scored on Cleveland’s subsequent possession with 22 seconds remaining.

After Lauri Markkanen’s layup pulled the Cavaliers within 108-106, Morant made a pair of free throws to lock up Memphis’ 10th road victory in its last 11 games. The Grizzlies won 118-104 at Brooklyn one night earlier.

Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland’s lineup after missing four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, while Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Cavaliers have dropped four of five.

LAKERS 122, KINGS 114

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes, and Los Angeles beat Sacramento for its fourth win in five games.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. Monk hit six 3-pointers in yet another impressive offensive game, and Russell Westbrook added 19 points and drew a key late charge as the Lakers climbed back above .500.

Westbrook played 34 minutes in his first turnover-free game since March 14, 2016.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Buddy Hield added 26 with seven 3-pointers for the Kings, who scored 11 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter before wilting down the stretch. Harrison Barnes had 14 points for Sacramento, which had won three straight over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

SUNS 123, PELICANS 110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul added 11 points and 15 assists, and Phoenix beat New Orleans.

Mikal Bridges added 23 points for Phoenix, which picked up its seventh win over the Pelicans in the last nine games. He and Cameron Johnson (18 points) both made five 3-pointers, while veteran center Bismack Biyombo shot 6 for 6 and scored 16.

The Suns led by as many as 16 points in the first quarter but were up just 101-99 after Devonte’ Graham made his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter with 6:21 left. But Booker, with 11 fourth-quarter points, sparked a 22-11 run by the Suns to put away the game.

Graham scored 28 points for New Orleans, which has lost four of five. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

KNICKS 104, PACERS 94

NEW YORK (AP) – RJ Barrett scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half, Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds in his first game after coming off the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list, and New York beat Indiana.

Alec Burks added 14 points for New York (18-20), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 11.

Kiefer Skyes scored 22 points in the Pacers’ fifth straight loss. Duane Washington Jr. added 17. Domantas Sabonis and Torrey Craig each contributed 15.

RAPTORS 129, SPURS 104

TORONTO (AP) – Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Toronto extended its winning streak to three by beating San Antonio.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points as the Raptors evened their record at 17-17, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since they were 7-7 after a Nov. 13 home loss to Detroit.

The Raptors have won eight of their past 10 at home.

Toronto’s OG Anunoby scored 14 points and rookie Scottie Barnes had 11 points and a career-best eight assists. Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 14 for the Raptors, who matched their season-high point total.

Former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl scored 19 points and Devin Vassell and rookie Josh Primo each had 15 as the slumping Spurs lost their fourth straight. Derrick White scored 12 for San Antonio.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports