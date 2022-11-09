SAN ANTONIO (AP)Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss.

Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio.

Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. Brooks had three points in overtime and Bane scored six straight points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help force overtime.

San Antonio scored four straight points, including a dunk by Jeremy Sochan off an inbounds steal, to pull within 123-122 in the extra session. After Morant made one of two free throws, Devin Vassell’s 3-pointer hit the side of the rim as overtime ended.

Vassell and Jakob Poeltl had 22 points each and Keldon Johnson added 16.

There were four lead changes in the final three minutes of regulation.

After San Antonio forced a shot-clock violation on Memphis’ final possession of the fourth quarter, Johnson had a five-foot floater bound and roll on the rim before dropping off.

San Antonio closed the third quarter on a 20-8 run capped by Josh Richardson’s floater as time expired following two offensive rebounds.

Morant had 10 points in the first quarter, making both of his 3-point attempts and throwing down a windmill dunk in traffic that awed the crowd.

Memphis would lead by 14 points in the opening quarter before San Antonio had the first of several rallies. There were four lead changes and four ties as the Grizzlies built leads only to have the Spurs respond.

Sochan, who was averaging 6.3 points per game, had five points in the first 3 1/2 minutes. The rookie forward finished with 13.

Tre Jones had 11 points and 11 assists.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Former San Antonio G Danny Green received a warm ovation as the Spurs honored him prior to the game as part of their 50th Anniversary celebration. Green has not played for Memphis this season as he recovers from offseason surgery on his left knee. . Adams was listed as questionable with sore right ankle but played 37 minutes.

Spurs: Former San Antonio PG Tony Parker, who was sitting courtside, was honored by the Spurs in the first half with a video of his career highlights. Parker spent all but one of his 18 seasons in San Antonio, guiding the Spurs to four NBA titles. Parker owns France’s ASVEL Basket, the current team of projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. . C Zach Collins suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left fibula. There is no timetable for his return. Collins suffered a left lower leg contusion Nov. 4 against the Clippers, but an MRI revealed a fracture. . San Antonio concludes a three-game homestand Friday against the Milwaukee. The Spurs had a four-game homestand earlier this season. They are 2-4 in those home games.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Friday.

Spurs: Host Milwaukee on Friday.

