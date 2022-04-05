CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)Harvard’s women’s basketball program is set to begin a new era.

On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Carrie Moore as head coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Moore arrives in Cambridge after spending this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines end the regular season ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and reach the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to that she spent two seasons at North Carolina in the same role. She also was an assistant at Princeton (2016-2019) and Creighton (2010-2015).

Moore called the opportunity humbling.

”A very special thank you to coach Kathy Delaney-Smith for building such a tremendous foundation here and for your long history of fighting for women,” Moore said in a statement. ”Congratulations on your retirement. I am absolutely thrilled to lead these incredible young women and move this program forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

