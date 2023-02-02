JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Isaiah Moore’s 23 points helped South Alabama defeat Arkansas State 82-62 on Thursday night.

Moore shot 8 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Jaguars (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference). Kevin Samuel added 20 points while finishing 10 of 11 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Owen White finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

The Red Wolves (9-15, 1-10) were led in scoring by Terrance Ford Jr., who finished with 21 points and four assists. Izaiyah Nelson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Arkansas State. Omar El-Sheikh also recorded nine points and seven rebounds. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Red Wolves.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. South Alabama visits UL Monroe while Arkansas State hosts Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.