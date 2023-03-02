PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama beat Appalachian State 68-61 on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Moore added five rebounds and seven assists for the Jaguars (17-15). Owen White scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from distance). Kevin Samuel finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points. The Jaguars picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Mountaineers (16-16) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 17 points. CJ Huntley added 13 points for Appalachian State. In addition, Donovan Gregory finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.