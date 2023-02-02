MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Aanen Moody scored 26 points and Montana held off Northern Colorado 69-67 on Thursday night.

Moody shot 10 for 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (11-12, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 12 on 5-of-9 shooting.

The Bears (7-15, 2-8) were led by Daylen Kountz with 18 points. Dalton Knecht pitched in with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Matt Johnson scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Montana hosts Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado travels to play Montana State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.