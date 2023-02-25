MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Aanen Moody’s 23 points helped Montana defeat Sacramento State 74-72 on Saturday night.

Moody made a pair of free throws to give the Grizzlies a 73-69 lead with five seconds left.

Moody was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Grizzlies (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). Josh Vazquez scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 9 from distance). Josh Bannan recorded 13 points.

The Hornets (13-17, 6-11) were led in scoring by Zach Chappell, who finished with 22 points and four assists. Akolda Mawein added 15 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Callum McRae finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Montana visits Idaho while Sacramento State travels to play Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.