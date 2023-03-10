Hernan Losada does not believe the early MLS standings tell the whole story, but accepts it is down to CF Montreal to turn their campaign around when they take on Nashville SC.

The Canadian club have lost their opening two games of the 2023 season without scoring, going down 2-0 to Inter Miami CF and 1-0 to Austin FC.

Montreal are one of four teams without a point after two games, but Losada – who replaced Wilfried Nancy in the close season – does not believe that is reflective of performances.

“I believe we deserve a lot more than zero points and zero goals after two games,” he said. “But it’s not about deserving. We have to go out there and make it happen.

“We improved [against Austin] compared to our first game against Inter Miami. There are a lot of positives and very good individual performances.”

Nashville have made an unbeaten start to their campaign, having so far defeated New York City FC 2-0 and drawn 0-0 away at New York Red Bulls last weekend.

Captain Walker Zimmerman feels a point apiece was the right outcome against City, with the draw lifting Nashville up to third in the East, albeit with just two games gone.

“Obviously you go into every game wanting three points, but it was a tense and scrappy game,” he said. ” We ultimately come out with a point, which I think is pretty fair.

“Every time we start a season we look to see how many points we need to make the playoffs. Everyone wants a home playoff game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville – C.J. Sapong

Gary Smith’s side had just five shots in their goalless draw with New York, with no single player attempting more than one. While lots of focus is on Hany Mukhtar to deliver, Sapong is another talented forward who is still finding his feet this season after one cameo appearance off the bench so far.

Montreal – Romell Quioto

Losada’s men desperately need to click into gear in an attacking sense if they are to get their first points on the board, having failed to net across their opening 180 minutes this term.Quioto, who is nursing an injury, could be the key to breaking down Nashville’s defense. He led Montreal for chances (three) and had two shots against Austin, while also finishing with a perfect passing accuracy (13/13).

MATCH PREDICTION – NASHVILLE WIN

Nashville are unbeaten in their five previous meetings with Montreal, including a 2-1 victory on home soil in the only encounter between the sides last season.

Smith’s side have gone three regular-season games without conceding stretching back into last season, while their six shutouts in 10 games is the most of any side in that period.

Montreal therefore have their work cut out as the only side in MLS without a point and a goal this season, and our prediction model does not give them too much hope.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nashville -51.1 percent

Montreal -22 percent

Draw -26.9 percent