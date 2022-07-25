BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP)Major League Baseball’s goal of an international amateur draft was thwarted again when the players’ association rejected management’s final offer and retained direct draft-pick compensation for free agents.

The quirky tie between the two provisions was established in the March 10 agreement that ended the 99-day lockout and preserved a 162-game season. The sides gave themselves until July 25 to reach an agreement on an international draft, which MLB has sought since 2002, and specified the draft-pick provision would be dropped in the event of a deal.

There was little movement over the four months. The union made an offer during a Zoom meeting Saturday, and MLB presented what it termed its final proposal in an email Sunday. Union officials forwarded that plan to the players’ executive board and said they planned to reject it.

Hearing no opposition, union deputy executive director Bruce Meyer telephoned deputy commissioner Dan Halem with the rejection at about 3:45 p.m. EDT Monday.

Retaining compensation is likely to limit the market for some older players set to become free agents, a group set to include Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

BOSTON (AP) – Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1.

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July and remain only a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Jose Ramirez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians.

Yolmer Sanchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.

The game was delayed 38 minutes by rain.

The Red Sox broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth, chasing Plesac (2-8).

NEW YORK (AP) – Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio host Chris Russo and rock DJ Carol Miller were selected for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Waldman, 75, is in her 36th season covering or broadcasting the Yankees, her 18th as a radio color commentator. She was the first woman to become a fulltime MLB broadcaster.

Russo, 62 and nicknamed ”Mad Dog,” was hired by New York’s WFAN in 1988 and gained notoriety as cohost of ”Mike and the Mad Dog” with Mike Francesa from 1989-2008. Russo has been with Sirius XM since 2008 and the MLB Network since 2014.

Radio hosts Broadway Bill Lee and Lon Helton, radio personality Ellen K and radio executives Jeff Smulyan and Marv Dyson also will be inducted in a ceremony in Chicago on Nov. 1.

The eight were chosen in secret voting by more than 600 industry professionals and the Hall’s nominating committee.

NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer backed off and allowed Dillon to jump into the stands. When the video started to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted out his account of what happened.

Dillon said on social media that a couple of security officials had helped him come down to the field during a rain delay in Saturday’s soccer match so that he could do a Lambeau leap to excite the crowd.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform.

The league announced that ”NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for ”Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

The launch of ”NFL+” comes as 15 games on Thursday night will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The ”Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday games currently will expire at the end of this season. Amazon, Apple and Google have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the rights that DirecTV has held since 1994.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. JGR had until Monday afternoon to file a formal appeal of the disqualifications. Joe Gibbs Racing did not immediately say why it declined to appeal the infractions.

Hamlin was the first Cup winner to be disqualified since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

Elliott finished in third place and was awarded the win without the Hendrick Motorsports driver ever leading a lap in his No. 9 Chevrolet.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was released from a Des Moines hospital on Monday and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weeken d at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated.

Although the American was cleared by the IndyCar medical staff after his crash, he later lost consciousness and fell to the ground in the bus lot, striking the back of his head. He was airlifted from the track in Newton to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center to speed the 45-minute journey and avoid traffic from the postrace Blake Shelton concert.

Team Penske said Sunday night that all tests on Newgarden had been negative but he was hospitalized overnight for further evaluation.