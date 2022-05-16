NHL

LAS VEGAS (AP)The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Peter DeBoer on Monday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization, but also said the team was looking for a fresh voice roughly four months before training camp opens.

McCrimmon said he met with DeBoer numerous times, and had further discussions with president of hockey operations George McPhee, and eventually owner Bill Foley.

Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup, most notably in goal. The Golden Knights at one point were first in the Pacific Division but after 82 games found themselves three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference despite acquiring center Jack Eichel in a trade with Buffalo and other moves along the way designed to make them a perennial championship contender.

NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – ”Pomp and Circumstance” played as Stephen Curry stepped up to the podium after practice Monday as he prepared with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference Finals.

A playful, makeshift moment to honor his new status as college graduate.

Curry completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology to join the Davidson College class of 2022, even if he couldn’t be there to walk for the commencement ceremony Sunday but watched on video.

He fulfilled a promise to mother Sonya that he would receive his degree. She had been bragging for the past decade that two of her children – son Seth and daughter Sydel – had college degrees.

This marks another important accomplishment to add to a list that includes three NBA championships, two MVPs and a pair of scoring titles. Curry will receive his diploma at a later date. He completed his coursework 13 years after leaving Davidson a year early following his junior season, then was drafted by the Warriors seventh overall.

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) -Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.

Parra said his new role with the Nationals ”is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter.”

Parra became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making ”Baby Shark” his walkup song. The Nationals released a video tribute to Parra, who signed a minor league contract with the team before this season but did not appear iny any games.

He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs for Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015), Colorado (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Washington (2019, 2021) and spent 2020 with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Central League.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

TORONTO (AP) – The Saskatchewan Roughriders became the fourth Canadian Football League team to cancel training-camp practices after the league and its players broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices on Sunday, a day after negotiations halted, putting players on seven of the league’s nine teams in a legal strike position.

Players for the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks won’t be in a legal strike position until later this week under Alberta’s labor laws.

Hamilton players planned to stand outside the team’s stadium in a show of unity on Tuesday.

The ratio of Canadian players on team rosters appears to be a sticking point in the negotiations. The previous agreement called for 21 Canadians on each roster, with at least seven being starters. The CFL is proposing that an American who has been in the league for at least four years or played with the same team for at least three years would count as a Canadian toward those totals.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports