Monday Sports In Brief

NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement.

”I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through,” Brady said Monday night on his SiriusXM podcast. ”Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do, and I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other, just like I said last week.”

The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He’s under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s health and wellness company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. Even the NFL’s Twitter account posted a series of congratulatory messages.

TB12sports quickly deleted its tweet, but ESPN and NFL Network continued reporting that Brady has played his last game.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week, while Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the program’s first stay at the top and stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November.

UCLA climbed to No. 3, followed by Purdue – which claimed its first No. 1 ranking earlier this season – and Kentucky. John Calipari’s Wildcats (17-4) had the week’s biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.

This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March.

NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including a driving layup with 26.4 seconds left in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead for good, and the 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 without Joel Embiid on Monday night.

Tobias Harris added 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds for Philadelphia, which won its fifth game in a row and 15th in the last 18. The 76ers improved to 4-8 without Embiid, who sat out for rest.

Ja Morant scored 37 points and Desmond Bane had a career-high 34 for Memphis.

Neither team led by more than four in a back-and-forth and exciting fourth quarter and overtime.

Maxey’s driving layup put Philadelphia in front 120-119. The 76ers packed the lane as Morant tried to reclaim the lead with a drive on the ensuing possession, and the Memphis star kicked it out to Ziaire Williams, whose corner 3-pointer rimmed out. Matisse Thybulle grabbed the rebound and passed ahead to Maxey, who finished the scoring with a layup.

SOCCER

Frank Lampard will get another shot as a Premier League manager after being hired by Everton on Monday.

Lampard replaces Rafa Benitez, who was fired two weeks ago, and is tasked with reversing Everton’s slide toward the relegation zone. The club, which has been in English soccer’s top division since 1954, is 16th in the 20-team league and just four points above the bottom three.

The 43-year-old Lampard was fired as Chelsea manager one year ago after 18 months in charge of the club for which he starred as a player.

Chelsea had brought back its midfield great and record scorer as manager in 2019, even though Lampard had only a single season’s experience in management in the second division with Derby.

He achieved Champions League qualification in his first season at Stamford Bridge by securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, but was fired midway through last season with Chelsea in ninth place and its defensive record particularly concerning under Lampard.