Monday Sports in Brief

NBA

NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday.

The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened – down to six days from what has been the customary 10 – provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Teams were told of the new protocols Monday in a memo sent by the league, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

That memo was sent on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days.

NHL

The NHL is set to resume Tuesday with three games on the schedule after an extended holiday break.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning won’t have either of their NHL goaltenders or their coach for a final rematch against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Peter DeBoer is out for the Vegas Golden Knights’ game at Los Angeles.

The league postponed three more games slated for later this week to bring the total to 70 this season. Chicago’s game at Winnipeg and a home-and-home series between Dallas and Colorado are the latest to be rescheduled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending shorter isolation periods could help the NHL and other leagues power through.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday night after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.

Barstool Sports, the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, tweeted that it made the ”difficult decision” to cancel the game, which would have been streamed on its multiple platforms.

Central Michigan will instead play Washington State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, replacing Miami in a game that’ll be broadcast on CBS.

College basketball also will have a notably lighter schedule this week after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed.

SKIING

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

”I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. ”I’m following protocol and isolating.”

Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, ”I’ll see you in the new year.”

The Beijing Olympics open Feb. 4.

OLYMPICS

David Quinn was supposed to be an assistant on Mike Sullivan’s coaching staff for the U.S. men’s hockey team at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

After the NHL decided not to send players to Beijing, Quinn is now in charge as U.S. coach and John Vanbiesbrouck is the latest general manager in USA Hockey’s first shift to plan B for another Olympics without the best hockey players in the world.

Vanbiesbrouck is the third person to take over Olympic roster preparations after Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin replaced Stan Bowman, who resigned after an investigation found he had a prominent role in the Chicago Blackhawks mishandling sexual assault allegations in 2010. Guerin stepped aside when the NHL pulled out.

COURTS

CHICAGO (AP)A lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-assistant coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed, an attorney said Monday.

Susan Loggans, who represents the former student, told The Associated Press that an order in the case was entered last week in Cook County Circuit Court. She declined to comment on the dismissal or the order.

The Blackhawks also declined to comment Monday.

—

