Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP)Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers the three-time MVP will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp.

Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. ESPN later reported that Rodgers and the Packers were close to an agreement that would include voiding the 2023 season from his contract.

Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday.

Ballard said Reich’s test results came back late last week and the fourth-year coach, who is fully vaccianted, has been asymptomatic. It’s still unlikely Reich will return to the practice field until early next week.

In Reich’s absence, the Colts plan to split coaching duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and a swap of multiple draft choices, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no trade can become official until Aug. 6.

The trade, first reported by ESPN, sends New Orleans’ 10th and 40th overall draft choices to Memphis for the Grizzlies’ 17th and 51st overall picks this year.

Memphis also will receive a protected 2022 first-round choice from New Orleans.

– By AP Sports Writer Brett Martel.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference and leaving the Big 12 behind.

The only schools to win college football national championships during the Big 12’s 27-year history notified the conference they would not be renewing an agreement that binds its members through 2025.

In a joint statement, the schools made no mention of the SEC and said ”the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.”

COLUMBIA, Missouri (AP) – Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk will step down once a replacement is found, ending a five-year tenure that was marked by school-wide social unrest, millions of dollars in facilities upgrades and key coaching hires in football and basketball.

The school said in a statement Monday that the 65-year-old Sterk had ”mutually agreed” to part ways with Missouri once a nationwide search identifies the Tigers’ next athletic director. The leadership change comes amid a major landscape shift in college sports, where athletes can now benefit from their image and likeness and conferences could soon realign.

