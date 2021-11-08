Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NEW YORK (AP)The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself.

Approval of a new, streamlined constitution is expected in January with minimal consternation or conflict.

The next phase of the NCAA’s transformation figures to be more difficult: A reshaping of Division I that will tackle revenue distribution, how rules are made and enforced, access to the most-high profile and lucrative NCAA events — such as the men’s basketball tournament – and just how big the tent should be at the top of college sports.

NFL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season.

General manager Mike Mayock on Monday called it a ”painful decision” to release Arnette but says it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

The move to cut Arnette comes less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash.

NBA

PHILADLEPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Monday night after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

ESPN, citing sources, reported earlier Monday that Embiid tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the 76ers nor coach Doc Rivers would confirm a positive test for the four-time All-Star. Rivers said before Monday’s game that Embiid was ”struggling.”

”It’s not going great. He’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias (Harris),” Rivers said. ”It’s clearly is a concern.”

Embiid is the fourth member of the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers sidelined as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

NHL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Forward Jack Eichel said Monday he is relieved the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and he is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months.

Eichel will have his preferred choice of surgery for his neck injury Friday and is thankful the Golden Knights have been supportive of the procedure he feuded with the Sabres over, triggering discontent with the organization.

GOLF

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Mexico Open will be part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, offering a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta.

The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific coast on April 28 to May 1 with a field of 132 players that guarantees at least four spots for Latin American players.

The host organization is Grupo Salinas, which brought Mexico its first big event in 2017 with a World Golf Championship event at Chapultepec in Mexico City.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Nebraska is bringing back coach Scott Frost in 2022 under a restructured contract that cuts his salary from $5 million to $4 million.

The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation.

The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West.

Frost announced he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach on Monday, though he won’t take the job until the end of the season.

McGuire will be formally introduced Tuesday on the Lubbock campus. He will immediately join the Texas Tech athletic department while Sonny Cumbie continues to serve as interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.

McGuire will not finish his fifth season with 18th-ranked Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020 after Rhule went to the NFL as coach of the Carolina Panthers.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer is going to miss the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Monday.

The 73-year-old coach hasn’t been with the team since April, when the delta variant of the virus was becoming widespread in the United States.

Team spokesman Matt Choquette said last month when the coach skipped Big Ten media day that Stringer was worried about the lack of testing this season compared with last season, the highly contagious nature of the delta variant and her desire not to transmit the disease to her 40-year-old daughter, who has required special care since contracting spinal meningitis at age 2.

Stringer has 1,055 wins in her 50-year coaching career and is fourth all-time in Division I victories. She was going to start her 27th season at Rutgers. Associate head coach Tim Eatman has been filling in for Stringer since April and will stay in that role.

AUTO RACING

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Speedway Motorsports has reached an agreement to acquire Dover Motorsports, ending the NASCAR track in Delaware’s run as one of the last independent operators in the sport.

Dover Motorsports owned both Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Dover ran its first Cup race in 1969 and was the site of two NASCAR weekends each season starting in 1971. One of the dates was shifted to Nashville before the start of the 2021 season.

SMI struck an agreement for $3.61 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.

The deal was announced Monday night.

OBITUARY

NEW YORK (AP) – Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname ”Perpetual Pedro,” has died. He was 45.

Friends and former teammates told the Mets that Feliciano was found dead in his sleep Monday at home in Puerto Rico.

The left-hander led the majors in appearances for three straight years, pitching 86 games in 2008, 88 in 2009 and a whopping 92 times in 2010.

Feliciano was 22-21 with four saves and a 3.33 ERA, all with the Mets, in a nine-year career that stretched from 2002-13. He pitched 484 games overall, second most on the Mets’ list behind John Franco’s 695, and worked a total of 383 2/3 innings.

—

