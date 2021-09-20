Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP)Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday’s series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

The 27-year-old Severino has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. The right-hander made four minor league appearances totalling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset, allowing four runs, five hits and one home run with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June.

After the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director get together this week, they plan to reconvene early next week in Chicago with the university presidents who make up the CFP’s board of managers.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to be held in North Texas, though some of the participants may join remotely.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

IRVING, Texas (AP) – The American Athletic Conference has extended the contract of Commissioner Mike Aresco for three years through June 2025, the league announced Monday.

Aresco, a former CBS Sports executive, was hired as Big East commissioner in 2012 during sweeping conference realignment that ultimately forced the league to rebuild and rebrand. The American was formed in 2013.

The conference is again working to rebuild after more realignment. Earlier this month, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida announced they would be joining the Big 12 in 2023.

NHL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their popular Kachina logo.

The franchise announced a rebranding Monday that will change its primary logo back to the Kachina logo and introduce white Kachina jerseys for away games.

The Coyotes said the rebranding was part of the franchise’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation by reaching out to communities that have not typically been home to hockey fans.

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) – A Spanish judge gave UEFA five days on Monday to confirm it will abide by the court’s ruling and not punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their involvement in the Super League.

The three clubs are facing a ban from the Champions League for refusing to renounce the Super League project that was launched by 12 clubs in April then collapsed within 48 hours.

UEFA put a hold on its disciplinary case against the rebel clubs after the Spanish court ruled in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also notified by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. A deadline for submissions to the court is next month.

LONDON (AP) – Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said Monday.

A former referee in Australia’s A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English soccer’s lower leagues since April 2019.

