MONACO (AP)The start of the Monaco Grand Prix has started after a 70-minute delay for heavy rain.

The field initially lined up and completed a delayed formation lap behind the safety car. But drivers climbed from their cars when he rain began to fall harder and it became clear Sunday’s start would be delayed.

The drivers sheltered in their garages as teams used makeshift tents to protect the cars.

Charles Leclerc was to lead the field at the start of his home race. He won the pole and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. is set to start alongside him on the grid.

After two days of steady sunshine, heavy rains arrived in Monaco around 20 minutes before the scheduled start. The FIA made the call to delay the start as the cars were not prepared with the tires needed to start under wet conditions.

When the rain subsided enough to start the race, Leclerc led the field on a rolling start.

—

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports