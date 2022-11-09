ZAGREB, Croatia (AP)The veteran core of Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović were included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić announced for the

on Wednesday.

, a finalist in 2018, is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar.

Forwards Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg and Antonio Mirko Čolak of Rangers were among the eight players cut from a preliminary 34-man team announced 10 days ago.

AC Milan winger Ante Rebić hasn’t played since he criticized Dalić following the team’s last-16 loss to Spain at last year’s European Championship. Rebić wasn’t even included in the preliminary team and was also excluded from the World Cup squad.

Croatia opens Nov. 27 against Morocco and then plays Canada four days later, before taking on group favorite Belgium on Dec. 1.

Croatia will also play a pre-tournament friendly with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh next Wednesday.

CROATIA:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivušić (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbić (Atlético Madrid).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St. Petersburg), Borna Barišić (Rangers), Josip Juranović (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozović (Inter Milan), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakić (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sučić (Salzburg),

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Tottenham), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk Split).

