MLS-leading Revolution beat DC United 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games – with a draw – to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.

McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.

DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores’ through ball for a calm finish.

Ramon Abila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.

SOUNDERS 1, FC DALLAS 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Raul Ruidiaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and Seattle beat FC Dallas.

Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games – following a stretch of four losses in five games – and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .

Ruidiaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to Ruidiaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute.

Dallas dropped to 5-9-6.

TIMBERS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Daniel Salloi scored in second-half stoppage time for his 12th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City tied Portland.

Felipe Mora scored for Portland (7-9-3) in the 17th minute.

Kansas City (11-4-5) has earned just two points in its three home matches since the start of July.

UNION 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia’s victory over New York City.

Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (8-5-7) to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for the MLS shutout lead with eight.

Bedoya banged home a header in the 67th minute off Kai Wagner’s arcing ball from the left sideline.

NYCFC (9-6-4) had its unbeaten streak end at six.

INTER MIAMI 3, FIRE 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season.

Miami (5-9-4) won its third straight home game, while Chicago (5-10-5) had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches – with 12 losses.

Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Indiana Vassilev also scored for Miami. Francisco Calvo and Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago.

RED BULLS 1, CREW 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – John Tolkin scored in the 33rd minute for his first MLS goal and New York beat Columbus.

New York (6-9-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak. Columbus (6-8-6) has lost five straight matches – the longest losing streak by a defending champion since the LA Galaxy dropped seven in a row in 2006.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel had his seventh shutout of the season.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, TORONTO FC 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute and Atlanta beat Toronto.

Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four. Toronto (3-11-6) has an MLS-low 15 points.

WHITECAPS 2, AUSTIN FC 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Brian White had a sliding finish in the 74th minute to help Vancouver beat Austin FC.

Vancouver (4-7-8) entered having drawn five straight matches – one shy of tying a MLS record. Austin (4-11-4) avoided a shutout for just the fourth time in its last 15 matches.

Jakob Nerwinski tied it at 1 for Vancouver in the 52nd minute.

Alexander Ring opened the scoring for Austin in the 37th.

MONTREAL 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) – Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in the draw with FC Cincinnati.

Rudy Comacho was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and then another in the 74th and Montreal (7-7-6) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Cincinnati (3-7-8) has just one win in its last eight games.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, DYNAMO 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Anderson Julio rolled a shot inside the post in the 88th minute to lift Real Salt Lake past Houston.

Justin Meram also scored for Real Salt Lake (7-6-6). It has won back-to-back games and has just one loss in its last eight.

Fafa Picault scored for Houston (3-8-9). The Dynamo have lost four games in a row and are winless in 13.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NASHVILLE 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and Nashville tied Orlando City

Nashville (7-2-11) moved a point ahead of New York City FC for second in the Eastern Conference standings with 32.

Antonio Carlos tied it for Orlando City (8-4-7) in the 58th minute.