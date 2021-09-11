MLB-leading Giants rout Cubs 15-4 for 6th straight victory

CHICAGO (AP)Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt hit three-run homers and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4 on Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs to help surging San Francisco improve to a major league-best 92-50.

La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away.

Belt went deep and doubled for the second straight day. The 33-year-old first baseman has 23 homers, with 12 in his last 28 games, and 10 hits in his last 21 at-bats.

The Cubs dropped their second straight, and third in four following a seven-game winning streak

Kevin Gausman (14-5) allowed three runs on eight hits, while walking none. Caleb Baragar tossed the final three innings for his second save. Zach Davies (6-11) was the loser.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting Texas past Oakland.

Trailing 6-2 after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3).

Matt Olson, Starling Marte and Mark Canha homered for the A’s. Leody Tavares connected for Texas in the ninth.

Brett Martin (4-4) retired three batters to win. Joe Barlow pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 10, 1ST GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) – George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift Toronto past Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays. Austin Hays hit a pair of homers for Baltimore and extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games. Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle also homered.

Nate Pearson (1-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Jordan Romano earned his 17th save. Tyler Wells (2-2) was the loser.