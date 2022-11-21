SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 79-66 win against Hampton on Monday.

Mitchell added eight assists for the Gauchos (3-1). Andre Kelly added 16 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor with seven rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Pirates (1-3) were led in scoring by Luc Therrien with 16 points. Jordan Nesbitt added 14 points, two steals and two blocks. Russell Dean had 13 points and four assists.

Both teams play North Alabama next, UCSB on Wednesday at home and Hampton on Tuesday.

