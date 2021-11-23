Mitchell leads Central Connecticut past Maine 64-56

BANGOR, Maine (AP)Tre Mitchell came off the bench to tally 12 points to carry Central Connecticut to a 64-56 win over Maine on Tuesday night.

Mitchell hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Davonte Sweatman had 11 points for Central Connecticut (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nigel Scantlebury added 10 points. Jayden Brown had 10 points.

Stephane Ingo had 14 points for the Black Bears (2-3). Vukasin Masic added six rebounds.

