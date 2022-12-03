DURHAM, N.C. (AP)It took almost 29 minutes of Saturday’s game for No. 17 Duke to have a player reach a double-figure point total.

And it simply didn’t matter with the Blue Devils.

Mark Mitchell scored 15 points and Kyle Filipowski posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for the freshman’s fifth double-double in Duke’s 75-59 victory over Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Blue Devils (8-2), who shot 52.8% from the field, are unbeaten in six home games under first-year coach Jon Scheyer. Jacob Grandison added 10 points off the bench.

Filipowski said it was ”amazing” to see everybody ”being so selfless and sharing the ball.”

Duke has had a player reach 20 points just once this season, yet they’re averaging more than 72 points per game.

”This team is built for that,” Grandison said of the variety of scorers. ”I don’t think any of us cares what way we have to do it.”

CJ Penha scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Jaeden Zackery tacked on 14 points and reserve Devin McGlockton had 10 points for Boston College (5-4), which has lost eight straight to Duke. The Eagles have dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

Duke broke free with several scoring runs, including an 11-0 burst that stretched the margin to 58-37 near the midway mark of the second half.

”We knew it was capable of happening when you play here if you’re not sharp with the ball,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said of Duke’s runs.

Reserves Ryan Young and Grandison, a pair of transfers from Big Ten Conference teams, combined for 12 of Duke’s first 20 points.

”Using our depth is a big thing,” Scheyer said. ”We have to continue to figure out who has the hot hand that day. . The ability to play differently with different lineups, I think, is really an advantage.”

The Blue Devils led 35-23 at halftime, with Boston College checking in at 27.3% shooting from the field.

Boston College guard Makai Ashton-Langford was limited to less than nine minutes because of a right hamstring injury.

”Not having Makai was a huge (impact),” Grant said. ”His ability to calm down his teammates anytime it gets hectic.”

SCHEYER SHINING

Scheyer was in charge on the Duke sideline two seasons ago when Boston College last visited. With Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski in quarantine, he oversaw the Blue Devils’ 83-82 victory in a mostly empty arena during the pandemic that January night.

SUPER SUB

Grandison has scored in double figures in four games. He has come off the bench in every game after starting more than half of his team’s games in his previous four seasons – two with Holy Cross and the past two with Illinois.

”What really matters is win, win, win,” Grandison said.

Grandison now has 60 career games with double-figure point totals.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles didn’t sustain offense and it was the third game when they failed to reach the 60-point mark. The Eagles have gone nearly three years since last defeating a ranked team and might not have another chance until Duke visits Jan. 7.

Duke: The Blue Devils, who are reigning ACC regular-season champions, showcased various sources of offense and they regularly worked the ball into the lane to set up quality shots. Filipowski’s two free throws with 11:29 to play gave the Blue Devils their first player in double figures.

TIP-INS

Boston College fell to 0-13 all-time at Cameron Indoor Stadium. . This was Duke’s fourth ACC opener against Boston College. The Blue Devils have won three of those.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Tuesday vs. New Hampshire

Duke: Tuesday vs. Iowa in New York

