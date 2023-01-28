HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)BJ Freeman scored 23 points to lead Milwaukee to a 75-74 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Freeman added nine assists for the Panthers (15-7, 9-3 Horizon League). Zach Howell and Vin Baker Jr. both scored seven.

Chris Brandon led the Norse (14-9, 9-3) with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Trey Robinson added 18 points and four steals. Sam Vinson pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Milwaukee visits IUPUI and Northern Kentucky travels to play Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.