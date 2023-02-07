AKRON, Ohio (AP)Setric Millner Jr. scored 20 points as Toledo beat Akron 84-74 on Tuesday night.

Millner also had nine rebounds for the Rockets (18-6, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Dante Maddox Jr. added 19 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Rayj Dennis shot 6 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points. The Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Zips (17-7, 9-2) were led in scoring by Xavier Castaneda, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Trendon Hankerson added 20 points for Akron. Enrique Freeman also had 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Zips had an eight-game winning streak snapped.

