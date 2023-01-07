DAVIS, Okla. (AP)Kane Milling had 19 points in UC Davis’ 67-48 victory against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Milling also added nine rebounds for the Aggies (8-7). Christian Anigwe scored 16 points, going 5 of 11 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Antavion Collum led the Roadrunners (5-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Cedquavious Hunter added seven points for CSU Bakersfield. Cameron Smith also had five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.