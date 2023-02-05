COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller and her Maryland teammates took out their frustrations on Ohio State.

Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and the eighth-ranked Terrapins routed the 10th-ranked Buckeyes 90-54 on Sunday in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Maryland rebounded emphatically from its loss to No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night, and Miller had quite a response to what she thought was some physical play by Ohio State.

”I was definitely pissed off. They were playing dirty,” Miller said. ”Not really dirty I guess, because people call me a dirty player, but they were very aggressive towards me, and I guess I just showed them what real aggression is.”

Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 points and nine assists for the Terrapins. Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten) have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

Maryland (19-5, 10-3) took control by scoring the final 12 points of the first quarter to lead 19-7. Meyers had 11 points in the opening quarter, and after the Terps entered halftime up 42-30, Miller took over.

The Buckeyes couldn’t keep the 6-foot-3 guard away from the hoop. Miller’s 3-point play made it 52-37, and after another layup, she connected from 3-point range to put the Terps up by 17.

Another 3-point play by Miller made the score 64-44. It was 69-44 at the end of the third quarter, and then Maryland dominated the fourth as well, as Ohio State suffered its most lopsided defeat since losing 100-56 to UConn on Nov. 16, 2015.

”They played a great game and we were really bad,” Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff said. ”They coached better and played better. Everything was better about them today.”

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes better hope this is rock bottom. Although Maryland is a strong team, it’s almost inconceivable that Ohio State could be beat this badly after the Buckeyes were sporting an undefeated record less than two weeks earlier.

Maryland: The Terps beat No. 7 Penn State by 27 points in 1991, but they easily shattered that record Sunday with a 36-point win. Miller showed why she’s one of the nation’s top players, and Maryland was unrelenting on defense, forcing 24 turnovers.

”I absolutely believe that we made a statement,” Sellers said. ”If people don’t believe it, then they’re going to have to find out for themselves very soon.”

AROUND THE BASKET

Maryland outscored Ohio State 48-28 in the paint despite the presence of Rebeka Mikulasikova, the Buckeyes’ 6-foot-4 forward. The makeup of Maryland’s roster meant she had to defend players who can operate on the perimeter, and the lane was clear enough for the Terps.

Mikulasikova scored two points and played only 17:36.

”I thought we did a terrific job with her at both ends of the floor,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. ”Defensively we were there on the catches, especially the way she shoots it. We knew the scout, and yeah, making her have to guard.”

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State’s other starting forward, fouled out with six points, and Thierry fouled out as well.

RETURN

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon was back from an injury-related absence and scored five points in 25:16. It was her first game since Nov. 30.

”It felt good,” Sheldon said. ”It was fun. Obviously, you don’t play for that long, you’re eager to get out there. But … we could have played a lot better tonight, could have had a lot more energy.”

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Northwestern on Thursday night.

