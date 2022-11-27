BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Adam Miller scored 26 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, helping LSU survive a scare and defeat Wofford 78-75 on Sunday.

Miller’s baseline 3-pointer that bounced off the rim then banked off the backboard gave LSU a 77-73 lead with 41 seconds to go. It was his sixth 3-pointer in nine attempts.

Still, Miller’s turnover with 17 seconds remaining afforded Wofford the chance to tie the game. The Terriers twice missed 3-pointers, both times grabbing the offensive rebound before calling timeout. A third 3-point try was blocked by LSU’s Cam Hayes as time ran out.

KJ Williams had 15 points and Trae Hannibal scored 12 for LSU (6-1).

Freshman Jackson Paveletzke made a jumper and Carson McCorkle connected on a 3-pointer to give Wofford a 71-66 lead with 4:26 remaining. Hannibal scored LSU’s next six points and the Tigers went back ahead – 74-73 – when Miller scored at the rim with 2:03 to go.

Paveletzke led Wofford (4-3) with 19 points and B.J. Mack had 18 points with nine rebounds. Corey Tripp scored 14 and McCorkle 11.

