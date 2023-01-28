SAN ANTONIO (AP)Trey Miller had 16 points in Incarnate Word’s 69-67 victory over Nicholls State on Saturday night.

Miller had five rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals (10-12, 4-5 Southland Conference). Jonathan Cisse also scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Josh Morgan shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Colonels (10-11, 5-4) were led in scoring by Marek Nelson, who finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Huffman added 13 points.

