WACO, Texas (AP)Diamond Miller scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 19 Maryland held off No. 17 Baylor 73-68 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (4-1) squandered most of a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Bears (4-1), who were playing their first game without leading scorer Aijha Blackwell, who could miss significant time after hurting her right leg in the previous game.

Miller had 12 points in the second quarter when Maryland outscored Baylor 24-13 to lead 36-26 at the half. She had 12 of the Terps’ 17 points in the third quarter when Baylor cut the deficit to 53-47.

After Miller’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter, Abby Meyers had a 3, Elisa Pinzan followed with another and Meyers scored again to push the Maryland lead to 61-47 with 7:52 to play.

The Bears, despite missing Blackwell’s 20 points and 7.5 rebounds, clawed their way back but Miller scored Maryland’s last seven points, five from the foul line. Her last two free throws, with six seconds left, came after a Sarah Andrews basket pulled Baylor within 71-68.

Meyers finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Maryland.

Andrews led Baylor with 25 points, matching her career high, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a career-high 16 with 12 rebounds for the freshman’s first double-double.

The Bears head to the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida for three games, starting with Saint Louis on Friday. Maryland goes to the Ft. Myers, Florida tournament and faces DePaul on Friday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25