Miller gets a hat trick in Vancouver’s 5-1 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)J.T. Miller registered his second career hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

The Jets have now lost a season-high six games.

Miller scored once on the power play and twice at even strength for the Canucks, giving him a team-leading 15 goals on the season. He also added an assist. The 10-year veteran’s first hat trick was March 13, 2018, when he played with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists and Elias Pettersson contributed a goal and assist for the Canucks, who were 0-1-2 coming into the game. Spencer Martin made 33 saves for his first career victory in his third game with Vancouver, and sixth overall.

Andrew Copp scored for the Jets (17-16-7), who are 0-4-2 in their last six outings. Making his 13th straight start for Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 28 shots before the 250 fans allowed at Canada Life Centre because of COVID-19 health orders.

The victory gave Vancouver a three-game sweep in its season series against Winnipeg.

Vancouver capitalized quickly on the game’s first penalty. Miller sent a one-timer past Hellebuyck just 10 seconds into the man advantage at 13:23 of the first period for his 13th goal of the season.

Copp tied it two minutes later when he batted the puck into the net behind Martin for his 12th goal.

Miller added two more in the second for the 3-1 lead. Miller made it 2-1 after he held the puck for a second, then sent a wrist shot low to Hellebuyck’s far side at 5:25 of the middle period. Miller notched his third goal at 12:55 with a shot through Hellebuyck’s pads.

Boeser showed Vancouver’s power-play prowess when he scored seven seconds into their second man advantage off a rebound at 1:08. Pettersson fired in a high shot with six minutes left.

Notes – Jets forward Adam Lowry, son of interim coach Dave Lowry, played in his 500th NHL game. … Winnipeg defenseman Johnny Kovacevic made his NHL debut – the fourth Jet this season to reach that dream. … Vancouver forward Conor Garland and goalies Jaroslav Halak and Thatcher Demko were removed from COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier in the day. Garland was on the ice and Halak backed up Martin. Demko was meeting the team in Calgary.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Calgary on Saturday.

Jets: At St. Louis on Saturday.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports