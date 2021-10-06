Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers beat Devils 6-2

NEW YORK (AP)Mika Zibanejad scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-2 on Wednesday night in exhibition play.

Sammy Blais had a goal and an assist and Kaapo Kakko, Barclay Goodrow and Artemi Panarin also scored.

New York lost right winger Ryan Reaves to a a lower-body injury after a first period collision with P.K. Subban that which prompted Rangers left winger Chris Kreider to challenge the defenseman to a fight at the start of the second period. Kreider was given a minor penalty for roughing, a major for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct. Subban was penalized only for fighting.

Andreas Johnsson and Marian Studenic scored for New Jersey. Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves.

CAPITALS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) – Anthony Mantha scored at 1:41 of overtime to lift Washington past Boston.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves.

Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hal and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

WILD 4, BLUES 3, OT

ST. PAUL (AP) – Adam Beckman scored 2:19 into overtime and Minnesota overcame an early three-goal deficit to beat St. Louis.

Nico Sturm’ tied it with 45 seconds left in regulation. Victor Rask’s and Brandon Duhaime also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 17 saves.

Mackenzie MacEachern, Nathan Walker and Robert Bortuzzo scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso stopped 31 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 4, RED WINGS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Jake Voracek broke a tie midway through the third period in Columbus’ victory over Detroit Red Wings.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots.

Riley Barber and Dan Renouf scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves.

JETS 3, FLAMES 2

WINNIPEG – Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in Winnipeg’s victory over Calgary.

Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

Andrew Mangiapane and Glenn Gawdin scored for Calgary, and Dan Vladar stopped 37 shots.