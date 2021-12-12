Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP)Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team Sunday night.

The senior defensive end earned the honor a night after finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott presented Hutchinson with the award at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership.

Hutchinson set a Michigan season record with 14 sacks in leading the Wolverines to a 12-1 record and the Big Ten title. He’s the second Wolverines player to win the Lott Trophy, joining Jabrill Peppers in 2016.

Michigan will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

Hutchinson beat out Devin Lloyd of Utah and Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. Each of those schools will receive $5,000 for their scholarship fund.

Hutchinson and the second-ranked Wolverines will play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 in Miami.

A national panel of more than 300 former college coaches, players and media members voted on the award.

