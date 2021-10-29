Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín to retire after MLS season

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Higuain, a brother of teammate Gonzolo Higuain, will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Federico Higuain, 37, joined Miami from D.C. United in October 2020 and has three goals in 24 league games this season. Miami made the announcement Friday.

He also has played in MLS for Columbus (2012-19) as part of a career that has included stints at Argentina’s River Plate (2003-07) and Nueva Chicago (2005-07), Turkey’s Besiktas (2007-08), Mexico’s America (2008), and Argentina’s Independiente (2008-09), Godoy Cruz (2009-10) and Colon (2010-12).

Federico Higuain scored 55 goals in 193 regular-season MLS matches. On April 24 against Philadelphia, the Higuains became the first brothers to score in the same MLS match, and they did it again against Cincinnati last weekend.

