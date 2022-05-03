For the New York Mets, two wins in just under six hours Tuesday adds up to an opportunity Wednesday to win their eighth straight series.

The Mets will look to extend their franchise-record season-opening streak of series wins when they host the Atlanta Braves in the matinee finale of a four-game set between the National League East rivals.

Tylor Megill (4-0, 1.93 ERA), who started a combined no-hitter for the Mets last Friday, is slated to start against the Braves’ Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66 ERA) in a battle of right-handers.

The Mets gave themselves a chance to win another series by sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday, when Pete Alonso had a pair of RBI singles in a 5-4 win in the opener and Carlos Carrasco tossed eight scoreless innings — his longest start in more than three years — while earning the victory in a 3-0 win in the nightcap.

Even beyond the sweep, the doubleheader went as well as possible for the Mets, who have won their first seven series — tied for the third-longest streak to start a season in the National League since 1977.

The Mets needed just five innings of scoreless work from a quartet of relievers — including Edwin Diaz and Seth Lugo, who earned the saves by allowing one hit apiece in the ninth inning of each game. That should leave the bullpen well-rested for the finale.

“It’s a good day for us,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve got another challenge tomorrow. We’re playing three games in less than 24 hours, so we’ll see where we are in the bullpen (Wednesday). But to get through these two games and not feel like you’ve taxed anybody, that’s a challenge.”

The Braves are facing at least two challenges heading into the series finale. Atlanta, which is seven games behind the Mets, continued struggling in clutch situations Tuesday by going 3-for-29 with runners on base.

Atlanta is 27th in the majors with a .281 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position. The Braves ranked second in the bigs with a .359 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position last year, when they won the World Series.

“We had runners at third with less than two outs and guys at second base and just couldn’t get a big hit,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Everybody wants to be the guy when you do that, and it’s probably detrimental to what you’re trying to do.”

Megill earned the historic win for the Mets last Friday, when he walked three and struck out six over five innings before four relievers finished the no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Anderson also won last Friday after giving up two runs over six innings as the Braves beat the Texas Rangers 6-3.

Megill is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA in four career starts against the Braves. Anderson is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts against the Mets.

