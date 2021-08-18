Shohei Ohtani stars as Angels beat Tigers 3-1

DETROIT (AP)Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.

Instead, Ohtani (8-1) put on a show.

The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit, and Tarik Skubal (8-11) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

BRAVES 11, MARLINS 9

MIAMI (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time, powering Atlanta to its sixth consecutive win.

The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first and tripled in the fourth. He singled in the fifth and hit a two-run drive in the sixth for his 27th homer.

Freeman became the first Braves player to hit for the cycle twice after also accomplishing the feat against Cincinnati on June 15, 2016, according to Atlanta.

Charlie Morton (12-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball for the NL East-leading Braves.

Miami walked 12 batters, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game. Five of the walks were with the bases loaded.

Miami starter Jesus Luzardo (4-6) was charged with four runs in three-plus innings. He struck out four and walked five.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from COVID-19, and the Yankees matched a season best with their sixth straight victory.

Substitute shortstop Andrew Velazquez, born nearby in the Bronx, delivered a pair of RBI singles from the No. 9 spot in the batting order and combined with Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out.

Heaney (8-8) permitted two hits – including Xander Bogaerts’ opposite-field solo homer on an 0-2 pitch in the first. Lucas Luetge got one out for his third major league save.

Hunter Renfroe also homered for Boston, which has dropped 14 of 20. Nick Pivetta (9-6) was chased in a four-run second inning.

METS 6, GIANTS 2, 12 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Kevin Pillar hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning, lifting the Mets over the Giants hours after owner Steve Cohen called out New York’s hitters for a lack of production.

Six Giants pitchers combined to blank the Mets until the ninth inning, when J.D. Davis provided a tying sacrifice fly.

The teams traded runs in the 11th before the Mets scored four runs against Tyler Chatwood (1-3) in the 12th.

The Giants used eight relievers, who combined for 10 2/3 innings after Anthony DeSclafani exited with right ankle discomfort in the top of the second.

Jeurys Familia (7-3) surrendered an unearned run in the 11th but still got the win.

DODGERS 9, PIRATES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Dodgers.

The Dodgers earned their sixth straight win and moved within three games of the NL West-leading Giants.

AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered as the Dodgers built a big lead early and cruised after outlasting the Pirates in a pair of low-scoring one-run games. Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh for the 16th straight time, extending its franchise record.

Muncy jumped on JT Brubaker (4-13) in the first inning, belting a two-run shot to left. Seager added an RBI single down the right-field line for a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers’ Justin Bruihl pitched 1 2/3 innings before turning it over to Mitch White (1-1). The right-hander allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PHILLIES 2

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona’s Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win and added two hits at the plate.

The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race.

The 23-year-old Castellanos (1-1) permitted one run over 5 1/3 innings in his second MLB start. Castellanos’ two hits were the first of his big league career.

Tyler Clippard earned his fourth save, including his second in two days. He worked around a one-out walk, striking out Brad Miller to end the game.

Philadelphia’s Ranger Suarez (5-4) gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith had his glove confiscated after the eighth inning. The reliever was checked by third-base umpire Phil Cuzzi, who then motioned for the other umpires to look at the glove.

Smith could be suspended for 10 games if Major League Baseball finds he had a foreign substance on the glove.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Ryan Yarbrough came off the COVID-19 injured list and worked five scoreless innings as the AL East-leading Rays handed the Orioles their 14th consecutive loss.

Baltimore, which also had a 14-game skid from May 18-31, joined the Boston Braves as the only teams to have a pair of 14-game or longer losing streaks in the same season since 1901. The Braves did it twice, in 1911 and 1935.

Yarbrough (7-4) followed opener Louis Head to start the second inning and gave up one hit in his first appearance since Aug. 6.

Cedric Mullins and rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered for Baltimore. Spenser Watkins (2-5) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings.

WHITE SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, sending the White Sox to the victory.

Garrett Crochet (3-5), the first of four Chicago relievers, pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. Liam Hendriks got five outs against his former team for his 28th save.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn was ejected by umpire Nic Lentz in the middle of the fourth when he complained and appeared to throw his belt during a foreign substance check at the dugout.

Seth Brown homered for Oakland, which lost its fourth straight. Paul Blackburn (0-1) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The A’s learned before the game that pitcher Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek and needs surgery. The right-hander sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive Tuesday.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 4, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help Milwaukee rally for the win.

Willy Adames also connected for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Josh Hader (4-2) picked up the win, and Devin Williams recorded his third save.

Garcia hit a solo shot in the ninth off Alex Reyes (5-6), tying it at 3.

St. Louis committed two errors in the 10th – all three Milwaukee runs were unearned.

The Brewers are 8-1 on a 10-game road trip, all against NL Central teams.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 5

DENVER (AP) – Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his San Diego debut.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.

Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Nunez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

Wil Myers homered twice for the slumping Padres. Ben Bowden (2-2) got the win, and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7, 11 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for Minnesota for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit, and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch on a liner from Ryan Jeffers.

Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.

Justin Garza (2-1), Cleveland’s seventh pitcher, took the loss.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer for Seattle, and Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Gonzales (5-5) allowed six hits. Drew Steckenrider, Seattle’s fifth reliever, pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save in eight opportunities.

Seager’s 421-foot drive in the first was his club-leading 27th of the season. It was the 34th homer allowed this season by Mike Foltynewicz (2-12), most in the major leagues.

The Mariners (65-56) have won six of seven to move a season-best nine games over .500.

The Rangers (42-78) are a major-league worst 7-23 following the All-Star break.

ROYALS 3, ASTROS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Kansas City earned its third straight win over Houston.

Dozier homered off Blake Taylor (2-4) to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League.

The game ended when Andrew Benintendi threw out Chas McCormick trying to score from second on a single by Jose Altuve.

The loss dropped the Astros to 33-25 this year against teams with a losing record. Houston is 37-25 against teams with a .500 record or better.

Domingo Tapia (1-0) earned the victory, and Scott Barlow picked up his seventh save.

CUBS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcantara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.

Manuel Rodriguez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (10-4) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings.

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) – Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, sending the Nationals to the victory.

Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29.

Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar Hernandez went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto.

Hand (5-7) entered with one on in the seventh and Toronto clinging to a 5-4 lead. After Soto walked, Bell hit a drive to right for his 20th homer.

Mason Thompson (1-1) recorded the last two outs of the seventh for his first major league victory. Kyle Finnegan pitched 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save.

