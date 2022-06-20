NEW YORK (AP)All-Star Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil left a game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with tightness in his right hamstring and was sent for an MRI.

McNeil walked off uneasily after scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and went straight to the clubhouse. Luis Guillorme replaced him at second base the next inning.

”We’ll see,” manager Buck Showalter said. ”We think at this point it’ll be a day-to-day thing.”

McNeil reached in the fourth with a double that raised his batting average to a team-leading .327.

The left-handed hitter poked his hit against the shift after entering the game hitting .380 when teams stack three infielders on the right side.

J.D. Davis was sent for X-rays on his left pinkie finger after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, and those initially came back negative, Showalter said.

Davis threw his bat in pain but remained in the game after becoming the league-leading 50th Mets player plunked this season. Davis had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn ligament in his left hand that bothered him throughout 2021.

