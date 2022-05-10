WASHINGTON (AP)Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets on Tuesday in a procedural move that does not necessarily indicate any news about his progress in returning from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade.

DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. By shifting the right-hander from the 10-day IL, the NL East-leading Mets made room on their 40-man roster for lefty Locke St. John, who was waived by the Chicago Cubs.

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday night’s game at the Washington Nationals, New York manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t offer any specifics about where things stand with deGrom. He went on the injured list on opening day, April 7, after getting hurt late in spring training.

”Everything’s going well. I’m going to stay out of the doctor-and-trainer business, but he’s where he’s supposed to be,” said Showalter, who is in his first year with the Mets. ”I’m not going to say `ahead’ or `behind,’ but they like the way he’s progressing.”

On April 25, the Mets said deGrom had an MRI and CT scan that showed the injury was healing and more exams would be done in May.

DeGrom won the 2018 and 2019 NL Cy Young Awards.

The 29-year-old St. John was designated for assignment by the Cubs a week ago after appearing in one game for them this season. He pitched in seven games with the Texas Rangers in 2019.

