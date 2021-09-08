Mercury win 10th straight on Peddy’s 3 late free throws

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP)Shey Peddy made three free throws with 3.8 seconds left and the short-handed Phoenix Mercury rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Peddy scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, with her last free throw giving Phoenix – playing without stars Diana Taurasi (ankle) and Brittney Griner (personal reasons) – its first lead of the game. The Mercury trailed by 16 points in the second half.

Atlanta’s Courtney Williams went 1 for 2 at the line with 33.9 seconds left to give Atlanta a 75-71 lead. Peddy made a floater in the lane at the other end and Williams missed a long jumper, setting up Peddy’s play in transition. Peddy dribbled down and stopped at the top of the 3-point line before getting fouled from behind by Elizabeth Williams as she was shooting a shot that nearly banked in.

Peddy started for just the second time this season. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points for Phoenix (19-10), and Sophie Cunningham had 10.

Atlanta (7-21), which ended an 11-game losing streak Sunday, was looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May.

Courtney Williams had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Atlanta. Monique Billings scored 13 points, and Elizabeth Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Atlanta built a 48-34 lead at halftime after shooting 59.5% from the field.

