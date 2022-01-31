Mercury trade Vaughn to Dream for draft pick

PHOENIX (AP)The Phoenix Mercury have traded center Kia Vaughn to the Atlanta Dream for a 2023 third-round pick.

Vaughn played a key role in Phoenix’s run to the 2021 WNBA Finals, averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds as a backup to Brittney Griner.

The 6-foot-4 center has played 12 WNBA seasons with the Mercury, Washington Mystics and two stints for the New York Liberty. She has career averages of 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Vaughn was the eighth overall pick out of Rutgers by the Liberty in the 2009 WNBA draft.

Vaughn’s trade was the first move made by the Mercury since hiring Vanessa Nygaard as head coach last week.

—

