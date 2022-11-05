LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Running back Deonta McMahon ran for 213 yards and a score and threw a touchdown pass to propel McNeese to a 29-15 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Garrison Smith kicked a 39-yard field goal and McMahon tossed a trick-play 33-yard touchdown pass to Jon McCall to give McNeese (2-7) a 10-0 lead after one quarter and the Cowboys never looked back.

Ryan Roberts completed 13 of 20 passes for 177 yards for McNeese, which snapped a four-game skid. Roberts hit Mason Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown and a 19-7 lead at halftime.

McMahon carried the ball 26 times for the Cowboys. He scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to push the McNeese lead to 26-7. Pierce finished with eight catches for 145 yards.

Dom Shoffner passed for 187 yards with one interception for Eastern Illinois (2-7) in the nonconference matchup. He had touchdown throws to Jay Vallie and Justin Bowick.

McNeese piled up 512 yards of offense, while yielding 319.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25