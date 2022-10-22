RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Parker McKinney threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds remaining for his fifth touchdown toss of the game to give Eastern Kentucky a 56-53 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

North Alabama had taken a 53-49 lead with 1:13 remaining after Noah Walters passed to Demarcus Lacey and Takairee Kennebrew for TDs under four minutes apart.

EKU (4-3, 1-1 Atlantic Sun) led 35-21 at halftime before the Lions (1-6, 0-3) rallied with 32 second-half points.

McKinney was 22 of 33 for 310 yards without an interception. He went over 2,000 yards passing for the second straight season, a first in Colonels history. He also ran for a score. McCoy had 145 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Walters threw for 215 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. ShunDerrick Powell rushed for 218 yards on 29 carries with three scores for North Alabama.

