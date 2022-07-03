CLEVELAND (AP)Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s lineup over seven innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs – homering in the fourth off Jordan Montgomery (3-2) and hitting a RBI single in the eighth – as the Guardians salvaged the series finale.

McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth.

Clase retired Aaron Hicks on a game-ending grounder with the bases loaded for his 19th save . The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.

RED SOX 4, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Pitcher Rowan Wick (1-3) threw Trevor Story’s comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and Boston avoided a three-game sweep.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when Willson Contreras was caught stealing second.

Jake Diekman (3-0) struck out four in two hitless innings in a game that took 4 hours, 25 minutes, Boston stopped Chicago’s four-game winning streak, which had tied the Cubs’ season high.

PADRES 4, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jake Cronenworth lined a single off the back of Craig Kimbrel (1-4) to spark a four-run ninth as San Diego avoided a four-game sweep. Luke Voit hit a tying double and Eric Hosmer singled home the go-ahead run.

San Diego had lost 14 of 15 to the Dodgers since sweeping them last June. The Padres also snapped a nine-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium.

Mookie Betts returned from the injured list with two doubles and scored twice. Clayton Kershaw threw four-hit ball over seven innings.

Nick Martinez (3-3) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings, and Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his 23rd save.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall in the final as Houston completed a three-game sweep.

Rookie Jeremy Pena homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera (1-2).

Framber Valdez struck out a career-high 13 in six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks. Ryan Pressly (2-2) fanned three in the ninth.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) – Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead infield single in the 10th off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-3).

Washington star outfielder Juan Soto injured his left calf making a throw in right field in the third and was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth.

Tanner Scott (4-2) got the win, and Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save this season as Miami improved to 11-1 against Washington. The Marlins are 26-39 against everyone else.

ROCKIES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

DENVER (AP) – C.J. Cron hit a pair of three-run homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth off Noe Ramirez (2-2) as Colorado overcame a 5-0 deficit.

Jake Bird (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Daniel Bard earned his 16th save by getting Daulton Varsho to ground out with the bases loaded.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Shane Baz (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings and struck out seven for his first win in five five league starts ths season.

Harold Ramirez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run homers. Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning – their biggest inning of the season. All of the runs came off Ross Stripling (4-3) and Trent Thornton.

METS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) -Eduardo Escobar homered for the third straight game, Starling Marte went deep for the second consecutive day and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double to help the NL East leaders take two of three in the interleague series,

Carlos Carrasco (9-4) struck out eight and walked one in 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits, Edwin Diaz got three outs for his 18th save and Buck Showalter got his 1,600th win, passing Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd place.

Jon Gray (4-4) gave up four runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings. Jonah Heim homered for the second consecutive day.

ORIOLES 3, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tyler Wells (7-4) won his sixth consecutive decision, striking out a career-high seven while allowing one run and three hits in six innings.

Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth with his eighth homer. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer (4-2), who allowed six hits in six innings.

Dillon Tate earned his second save.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) – Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning off Tarik Skubal (5-7), who allowed five runs, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings as he lost his fifth straight start.

Detroit pitchers tied a season high with eight walks, including two with the bases loaded.

Jose Cuas (2-0) relieved Brady Singer with the bases loaded and a 5-2 lead with two outs in the fifth and retired Javier Baez on a lineout that right fielder Whit Merrifield got with a sliding catch. Scott Barlow pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

REDS 4, BRAVES 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth against A.J. Minter (4-2). Cincinnati stopped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park, the Reds’ longest home skid since 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986.

Hunter Strickland (1-2) won after wasting a 3-1 lead by allowing ninth-inning homers to Marcell Ozuna – his second of the afternoon – and Michael Harris II.

BREWERS 2, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Brandon Woodruff (7-3) gave up six hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Omar Narvaez gave the Brewers their two runs by driving a cutter from Zach Thompson (3-6) for a two-run homer in the fifth.

Josh Hader struck out two and got Bryan Reynolds to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his 25th save.

WHITE SOX 13, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISO (AP) – Lucas Giolito (5-4) gave up three hits in six innings as Chicago finished a three-game sweep.

Selby Zavala had three hits and three RBIs, Gavin Sheets drove in three runs and Leury Garcia added three hits as Chicago improved to 7-1 at Oracle Park.

San Francisco has lost 11 of 13.

Sean Hjelle (0-1), a’ 6-foot-11 reliever who joins Jon Rauch as the tallest players in major league history, allowed six runs – four earned – and eight hits in two innings.

MARINERS 2, ATHLETICS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Julio Rodriguez homered on Frankie Montas’ first pitch and drove in both runs, Robbie Ray struck out a season-high 12 and Oakand lost for the 25th time in 31 games.

Ray (7-6) combined with Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald (ninth save) on a four-hitter and to strike out 16. Elvis Andrus homered for the A’s, a big league-worst 26-55.

Montas (3-9) left after the first with tightness behind his right shoulder.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs to lead Philadelphia.

The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe Girardi on June 3, Philadelphia has gone 20-9 and moved within 1 1/2 games of the Cardinals for the NL’s third wild card.

Wheeler didn’t allow more than one Cardinals baserunner to reach in an inning, scattered four singles through seven innings while striking out five and walking one in improving to 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA.

Both Hoskins and Realmuto went 2 for 4 – the only hitters for either team with multiple hits.

Adam Wainwright (6-6) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

