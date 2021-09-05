McGuire has 2 TDs, Blue Bombers hand Roughriders first loss

Backup quarterback Sean McGuire had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and Zach Collaros passed for another score to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 23-8 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic.

Collaros was 19 of 27 for 245 yards with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nic Demski with 4:32 remaining to close the scoring. Andrew Harris carried 16 times for 95 yards and Winnipeg (4-1) racked up 370 total yards.

Cody Fajardo threw three interceptions as the Roughriders (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season and had a 10-game regular-season winning streak at Mosaic Stadium snapped.

These teams will match up again next Saturday at IG Field in the annual Banjo Bowl.