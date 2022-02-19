McGhee outduels Johnston as Liberty tops Stetson 88-82

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 39 points to help lift Liberty to an 88-82 win over Stetson on Saturday night.

Keegan McDowell had 15 points for Liberty (19-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added 13 points and nine assists.

Chase Johnston scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Christiaan Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds and Stephan Swenson added 10 points and six assists for the Hatters (11-16, 5-9)

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Hatters this season. Liberty defeated Stetson 75-59 on Jan. 4.

