McGee leads Morgan State past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71

BALTIMORE (AP)Keith McGee scored a career-high 27 points as Morgan State rolled past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71 on Thursday night.

McGee shot 12 for 13 from the field and had eight steals.

Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (2-0). De’Torrion Ware had 17 points and six rebounds.

Stalin Oaks had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. Isiah Edmundson and Bryce Phillips added 11 points apiece.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com